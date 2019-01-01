Lisa R. Fredenthal-Lee, also known as Lisa, is an international recording artist.

Lisa R. Fredenthal-Lee: Painter, Sculptor and inventor of numerous unique and highly original mediums. Born in Detroit, Michigan USA; into an artistic dynasty, with a broad array of artists and performers, going back generations.

A graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, Lisa Fredenthal became one of the principle artists and a major contributor to the original SOMA art scene of the 1970s and 80s; including several one woman and group exhibitions across a wide diversity of mediums. Lisa is primarily renowned as a painter on canvas and highly regarded for her rich texture, vibrant color work and diversity of subject matter. Ms. Fredenthal is equally regarded for her re-use of discarded/discovered materials and the wealth of innovation that she generates from these materials.

Mixed media: Prior to 1982 Lisa had no formal training or interest in the music business; however the artist seized upon a chance opportunity to utilize pop music as a performance platform; using her own body as a canvas, Lisa applied her primary skills to textiles; in 1984 Ms. Fredenthal performed as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations at The San Francisco Modern Art Museum, having created an original piece specifically for the event. (More information: to be found on this period below)