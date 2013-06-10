The Thirst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a748a96-ee40-4d38-9e96-9b14bca496a6
The Thirst Biography (Wikipedia)
The Thirst are an English indie rock band based in Brixton, London. The band consists of brothers Mensah (vocals/guitar) and Kwame Hart (bass), Mark Lenihan (guitar) and Marcus Harris (drums/backing vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Thirst Tracks
Sort by
My Everything
The Thirst
My Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Everything
Last played on
The Thirst Links
Back to artist