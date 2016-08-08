Shudder to ThinkFormed 1986. Disbanded 1998
Shudder to Think
1986
Shudder to Think Biography (Wikipedia)
Shudder to Think was an American indie rock group. Formed in 1986, they released three albums on the Washington, D.C.-based label Dischord Records and were a post-hardcore band, although they drew upon a wide range of stylistic influences, including pop.
Hot Ones
Shudder to Think
Hot Ones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Ones
Last played on
Ex-French T-Shirt
Shudder to Think
Ex-French T-Shirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ex-French T-Shirt
Last played on
Red House
Shudder to Think
Red House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red House
Last played on
