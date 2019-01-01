Matt Joe Gow
Matt Joe Gow (born in Auckland, New Zealand) is a musician and singer-songwriter. He was also the lead singer and frontman of Australian alternative band The Dead Leaves. Joe Gow released his debut solo album 'The Messenger' in 2009 through Liberation Music to critical acclaim. His follow up album 'Seven Years' released in 2016 was nominated for a Victoria Age Music Award for Best Country Album. His third solo album titled 'Break Rattle And Roll' was released in October 2018.
