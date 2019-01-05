Bill MedleyBorn 19 September 1940
William Thomas Medley (born September 19, 1940) is an American singer and songwriter, best known as one half of The Righteous Brothers. He is noted for his bass-baritone voice, exemplified in songs such as "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'". Medley produced a number of the duo's songs, including "Unchained Melody" and "Soul and Inspiration".
Medley has also enjoyed a career as a solo artist, and his million-selling #1 duet with Jennifer Warnes "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" won a number of awards.
