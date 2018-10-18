Frank FrostBorn 15 April 1936. Died 12 October 1999
Frank Frost
1936-04-15
Frank Frost Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Otis Frost (April 15, 1936 or 1938 – October 12, 1999) was one of the foremost American Delta blues harmonica players of his generation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Frank Frost Tracks
Crawlback
Frank Frost
Crawlback
Crawlback
Last played on
My Back Scratcher
Frank Frost
My Back Scratcher
My Back Scratcher
Last played on
