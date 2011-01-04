Vanessa Marquez
Vanessa Marquez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a6246d0-ce7f-4241-8a2e-beb256e5a6a4
Vanessa Marquez Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanessa Marquez is an American R&B singer. She is most famous for her appearance on the music video of singer Justin Timberlake's 2002 song "Rock Your Body", and for providing background vocals on his song "I'm Lovin' It".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vanessa Marquez Tracks
Sort by
In The Midnight Hour
Vanessa Marquez
In The Midnight Hour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Midnight Hour
Last played on
Vanessa Marquez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist