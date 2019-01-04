Benjamin Joseph Levin (born March 8, 1988), known professionally as Benny Blanco (stylized as benny blanco), is an American record producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is the recipient of the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is also a five-time BMI Songwriter of the Year award winner and 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year award winner.

As a producer and songwriter, Blanco is responsible for more than 100 million album sales worldwide due to his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, and Kanye West. He is also the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

In July 2018, Blanco released the song "Eastside" under his own name, a collaboration with Halsey and Khalid, followed by "I Found You" with Calvin Harris, "Better to Lie" with Jesse and Swae Lee, "Roses" with Juice WRLD and Brendon Urie, and culminated in the release of his first album later in the same year.