CeCe Winans
Born 8 October 1964
CeCe Winans
1964-10-08
CeCe Winans Biography
Priscilla Marie Winans Love, known professionally as CeCe Winans, (born October 8, 1964) is an American gospel singer, who has sold over 12 million records worldwide and won 12 Grammy Awards. She is the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, as of 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
CeCe Winans Tracks
On That Day
CeCe Winans
Mama's Kitchen
CeCe Winans
Throne Room
CeCe Winans
Come Fill My Heart
CeCe Winans
Why Me
CeCe Winans
Hey Devil! (feat. The Clark Sisters)
CeCe Winans
Featured Artist
Count On Me
Whitney Houston
Never Have To Be Alone
CeCe Winans
Let Them Fall In Love
CeCe Winans
Joy To The World
CeCe Winans
Listen With Your Heart
CeCe Winans
Let Them Love You
CeCe Winans
Peace From God
CeCe Winans
Alabaster Box
CeCe Winans
Every Time
CeCe Winans
A Place Like This
CeCe Winans
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
CeCe Winans
