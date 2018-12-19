Thomas Hengelbrock (born 9 June 1958) is a German violinist, musicologist, stage director and conductor.

Born in Wilhelmshaven, Hengelbrock studied the violin with Rainer Kussmaul. He started his career in Würzburg and Freiburg im Breisgau. He worked as an assistant to Witold Lutosławski, Mauricio Kagel and Antal Doráti and played with ensembles such as the Concentus Musicus Wien. In 1985, he cofounded the Freiburger Barockorchester, where he worked as a violinist and a leader of the ensemble.

In 1991, Hengelbrock founded the Balthasar Neumann Chor in Freiburg. Subsequently, in 1995, he established the Balthasar Neumann Ensemble as a parallel orchestra with its namesake choir, to perform works from Baroque to contemporary music in Historically informed performances. He continues to work both Balthasar Neumann ensembles regularly. From 1995 to 1999, he was the first artistic director of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen. He was music director of the Volksoper Wien from 2000 to 2003. In 2001, he founded the "Feldkirch Festival" in Feldkirch, Vorarlberg, and served as its artistic director until 2006.