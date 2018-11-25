Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
The Best Things in Life are Free (feat. Paul Weston & His Orchestra)
Jo Stafford
(You Forgot To) Remember
Ella Fitzgerald
It's A Lovely Day Today
Ella Fitzgerald
I Wish I Had A Girl
Doris Day
I'll Be With You In Appleblossom Time
Jo Stafford
No Other Love
Jo Stafford
A Garden In The Rain
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
A Little Kiss Goodnight
Doris Day
Ivy
Hoagy Carmichael
Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief
Hoagy Carmichael
Jamboree Jones
Johnny Mercer, Pied Pipers & Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Time on my hands
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
La vie en rose
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Under A Blanket of Blue
Doris Day
I'M IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE Recording
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Everything I Have Is Yours
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Christmas Night in Harlem
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Don't Blame Me
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Ceremonial War Dance
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
(You May Not Be An Angel But) I'll String Along with You
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
JUST FRIENDS Recording
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
I'm in the Mood For Love
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
I Cover The Waterfront
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Out Of Nowhere
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Blue Moon
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Breezin' along With The Breeze
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Just Friends
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
My Romance
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Love walked in
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
I'Ll Be Seeing You
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
All Of Me
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Isn't This A Lovely Day
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
When April Comes Again
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
Blues In The Night
Paul Weston & His Orchestra
