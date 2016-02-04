Dave Huismans (born 1979), better known by his stage name 2562, is a musician from The Hague, Netherlands.

Having previously released records of various musical styles under the monikers A Made Up Sound and Dogdaze, Huismans created 2562, under which his output is generally described as dubstep. He is known for producing dubstep that takes influence from techno as well.

The debut 2562 album, Aerial (Tectonic Records, 2008), was released to favourable reviews.