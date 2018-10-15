Pere UbuFormed August 1975
Pere Ubu
Pere Ubu is an American rock group formed in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1975. Despite a variety of long-term band members, singer David Thomas is the only constant. Describing their sound as "avant-garage," Pere Ubu's work drew inspiration from sources such as musique concrète, 60s rock, performance art, and the industrial environments of the American midwest. While the band achieved little commercial success, they have exerted a wide influence on subsequent underground music.
