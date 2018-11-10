Jason RebelloBorn 29 March 1969
Jason Rebello
1969-03-29
Jason Rebello Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Matthew Rebello (born 29 March 1969) is a British pianist, songwriter, and record producer.
Jason Rebello Tracks
The Snows (feat. Jason Rebello)
Tim Garland
La Gaviota
Silvio Rodríguez
An den Mond
Franz Schubert
Der Zwerg
Franz Schubert
Pearl
Jason Rebello
Du bist die Ruh
Franz Schubert
Salad days
Jason Rebello
Music for a while
Henry Purcell
When words fail / Morgen
Jason Rebello
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Robert Schumann
Held
Jason Rebello
O Waly, Waly
Benjamin Britten
Closeness
Jason Rebello
Piano Improvisation
Jason Rebello
Know What You Need
Jason Rebello
Samai for Peace
Tim Garland
Summertime
Jason Rebello
Mr Paganini (Cheltenham Jazz Festival 30/04/17)
Clare Teal
Blackbird
Jason Rebello
In The Thick Of It
Jason Rebello
Danny boy
Jason Rebello
Pearl
Jason Rebello
Darn That Dream
Jimmy Van Heusen
Polzeath
Jason Rebello
Tokyo Dream
Jason Rebello
Salad Days
Jason Rebello
Happy But For How Long
Jason Rebello
Coral Beads
Jason Rebello
Man On The Train
Jason Rebello
Summertime (Live In Session)
Jason Rebello
New Joy
Jason Rebello
Dolphin Dance
Jason Rebello
Compared To What
Les McCann
New Joy, feat. Joy Rose
Jason Rebello
Man on a Train
JACOB COLLIER, SUMUDU JAYATILAKA, Jason Rebello, Jason Rebello & Joy Rose
Performer
NEW JOY
JACOB COLLIER, SUMUDU JAYATILAKA, Jason Rebello, Jason Rebello & Joy Rose
Performer
In The Thick of It
Jason Rebello, Jacob Collier & Jason Rebello
Performer
Dark Night of the Soul
Jason Rebello
With Immediate Effect
Jason Rebello
