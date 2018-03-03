Davy JonesThe Monkees member. Born 30 December 1945. Died 29 February 2012
Davy Jones
1945-12-30
David Thomas Jones (30 December 1945 – 29 February 2012) was an English singer-songwriter, musician, actor and businessman, best known as a member of the band the Monkees, and for starring in the TV series of the same name. His acting credits include a Tony-nominated role as the Artful Dodger in the original London and Broadway productions of Oliver! as well as a starring cameo role in a hallmark episode of The Brady Bunch television show and later reprised parody film; Love, American Style; and My Two Dads. Jones is considered one of the great teen idols.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maybe It's Because I'm A Londoner
Davy Jones
Maybe It's Because I'm A Londoner
Maybe It's Because I'm A Londoner
Rainy Jane
Davy Jones
Rainy Jane
Rainy Jane
Come On To Me
Davy Jones
Come On To Me
Come On To Me
