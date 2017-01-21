Michael NagyBorn 28 October 1976
Michael Nagy
1976-10-28
Elias Op.70 - XII. Chorus 'Baal, erhore uns'
Felix Mendelssohn
Elias Op.70 - IV. Aria, 'So ihr mich von ganzem Herzen'
Felix Mendelssohn
Elias Op.70 - I. Chor 'Hilf, Herr!'
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony no. 3 Op.27 (Sinfonia espansiva)
Carl Nielsen
Hans Heiling - Act III
Heinrich Marschner, Angela Denoke, Michael Nagy, Katerina Tretyakova, Stephanie Houtzeel, Peter Sonn, Christoph Seidl, Patrick Maria Kuhn, Arnold Schönberg Chor, Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien & Constantin Trinks
Hans Heiling - Prologue & Overture
Heinrich Marschner, Angela Denoke, Michael Nagy, Katerina Tretyakova, Stephanie Houtzeel, Peter Sonn, Christoph Seidl, Patrick Maria Kuhn, Arnold Schönberg Chor, Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien & Constantin Trinks
Cantata no. 58 BWV.58 (Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Missa in Angustiis, H XXII 11, 'Nelson Mass'
Joseph Haydn
Die Auferstehung und Himmelfahrt Jesu, Wq 240 (H. 777)- Part 2
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Elijah: Part 2
Felix Mendelssohn
The Papageno Duet
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
3 Eichendorff Songs
Michael Nagy
