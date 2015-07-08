Greg Roberts (born 29 May 1958, London, England) is a British rock drummer. He was part of Big Audio Dynamite, who had a no. 11 UK hit single with "E=MC2", from 1984–1989.

Roberts went on to form the band Screaming Target in 1991 with ex-Big Audio Dynamite members Don Letts and Leo 'E-Zee Kill' Williams, then started Dreadzone with Tim Bran , Williams and Dan Donovan, another former Big Audio Dynamite member. Dreadzone had a no. 20 hit with "Little Britain" in 1996.

A self-taught musician, Roberts has said that his experience with Big Audio Dynamite — particularly the band's use of technology (including a drum machine) — enabled him to become a writer and arranger, and also led to him forming Dreadzone.

Roberts has also worked as a session musician.