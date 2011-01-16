MC Honky
I Am the Messiah is the only album by MC Honky, released in 2002. Supposedly a middle-age disc jockey from Silverlake, California, MC Honky is promoted by, and widely considered to be, Mark Oliver Everett (or "E") of Eels.
To support the album, an actor would open Eels shows as Honky, to "prove" that he and E were two separate persons. E and MC Honky also engaged in a comic feud on the Internet, in which E hoped MC Honky would catch SARS.
The creator of the MC Honky artwork and videos is Ivan Brunetti.
Guests on the album include Eels drummer Butch, Eels bassist Koool G Murder, and Joey Waronker. An animated music video was made for "Sonnet No. 3 (Like a Duck)" and included on the enhanced CD.
