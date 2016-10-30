Shriram Iyer
Shriram Iyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a491e53-7f0c-41f6-806e-bd3c5ea06a86
Shriram Iyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Shriram Iyer is an Indian singer who has provided the music for the Bollywood film, Iqbal and also sung the opening theme song for the Zee TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2007. He is lead singer of the fusion band "OM The Fusion Band".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shriram Iyer Tracks
Sort by
Dilli
Tochi Raina
Dilli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03840vt.jpglink
Dilli
Last played on
Shriram Iyer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist