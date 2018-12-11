Guy Barker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw3c.jpg
1957-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a489040-3804-4d97-bcb0-26eef7834de8
Guy Barker Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Jeffrey Barker, MBE (born 26 December 1957) is an English jazz trumpeter and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guy Barker Performances & Interviews
Guy Barker Tracks
Sort by
Nefertiti
Wayne Shorter
Nefertiti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01z4ybz.jpglink
Nefertiti
Last played on
The Lanterne of Light
Guy Barker
The Lanterne of Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
The Lanterne of Light
Last played on
The Lanterne of Light (extract)
Guy Barker
The Lanterne of Light (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
The Lanterne of Light (extract)
Last played on
Gymnopedie No 3
Erik Satie
Gymnopedie No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Gymnopedie No 3
Last played on
Les Feuilles Mortes
Joseph Kosma
Les Feuilles Mortes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240vlk.jpglink
Les Feuilles Mortes
Orchestra
Last played on
New Orleans Medley
Charlie Wood
New Orleans Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
New Orleans Medley
Orchestra
Last played on
Tribute to Spirit of 1998
EFG London Jazz Festival Orchestra & Guy Barker
Tribute to Spirit of 1998
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Tribute to Spirit of 1998
Orchestra
Last played on
Gnossienne No. 3
Erik Satie
Gnossienne No. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Gnossienne No. 3
Orchestra
Last played on
Always true to you in my fashion
Cole Porter
Always true to you in my fashion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Always true to you in my fashion
Last played on
River Stay Away From My Door (Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2018)
Tommy Blaize
River Stay Away From My Door (Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
River Stay Away From My Door (Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2018)
Last played on
Our Love Is Here To Stay
George Gershwin
Our Love Is Here To Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Last played on
Freedom (Proms 2014)
Paloma Faith
Freedom (Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsnc.jpglink
Freedom (Proms 2014)
Last played on
Wolfie
Guy Barker
Wolfie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Wolfie
Last played on
Purr
Guy Barker
Purr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Purr
Last played on
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
Con Conrad
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
Con Conrad
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
East St Louis Toodle-Oo (Proms 2017)
Duke Ellington
East St Louis Toodle-Oo (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
East St Louis Toodle-Oo (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Come Rain or Come Shine
Nikki Illes, Guy Barker & Stan Sulzmann
Come Rain or Come Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Come Rain or Come Shine
If You Could See Me Now
Nikki Illes & Guy Barker
If You Could See Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
If You Could See Me Now
Performer
Mating Call
Nikki Illes & Guy Barker
Mating Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Mating Call
Performer
Oblivion
Astor Piazzolla
Oblivion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Oblivion
Last played on
Concerto in One Act
Guy Barker
Concerto in One Act
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Concerto in One Act
Last played on
The Peacocks
Guy Barker
The Peacocks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
The Peacocks
Last played on
Come Fly With Me (live from Friday Night Is Music Night)
Ian Shaw
Come Fly With Me (live from Friday Night Is Music Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Underdogs
Guy Barker
Underdogs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Underdogs
Last played on
Gymnopedie No. 3
Alison Balsom
Gymnopedie No. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240vlk.jpglink
Gymnopedie No. 3
Last played on
Susannah's Song
Guy Barker
Susannah's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Susannah's Song
Performer
Last played on
The Lanterne of Light
Guy Barker
The Lanterne of Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
The Lanterne of Light
Last played on
Nuages
Django Reinhardt
Nuages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Nuages
Orchestra
Last played on
Minnie the Moocher
Guy Barker
Minnie the Moocher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Minnie the Moocher
Last played on
Battle Royal Medley
Guy Barker
Battle Royal Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Battle Royal Medley
Performer
Minnie the Moocher
Cab Calloway
Minnie the Moocher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqty3.jpglink
Minnie the Moocher
Song of the Volga Boatmen
The Guy Barker Big Band & Winston Rollins Big Band
Song of the Volga Boatmen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song of the Volga Boatmen
Performer
Playlists featuring Guy Barker
Upcoming Events
22
Mar
2019
Guy Barker, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Gary Williams and Cherise Adams-Burnett
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 46: Benjamin Grosvenor & National Youth Jazz Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3d2m
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-16T19:09:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p062gth1.jpg
16
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 46: Benjamin Grosvenor & National Youth Jazz Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e468gw
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-27T19:09:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04twnmq.jpg
27
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
Royal Albert Hall
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Rhythm and Blues + Jazz = Soul
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enzn3d
Big Top, Cheltenham
2017-04-28T19:09:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04v9hw8.jpg
28
Apr
2017
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Rhythm and Blues + Jazz = Soul
Big Top, Cheltenham
Proms 2015: Prom 35: Story of Swing
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3fgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-11T19:09:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmjrw.jpg
11
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 35: Story of Swing
Royal Albert Hall
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: The Sinatra Legacy
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejfgwh
Cheltenham Jazz Festival Big Top
2015-05-01T19:09:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nvwv2.jpg
1
May
2015
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: The Sinatra Legacy
20:00
Cheltenham Jazz Festival Big Top
Guy Barker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist