Priscilla LopezBorn 26 February 1948
Priscilla Lopez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a485551-8fad-4314-98e3-519a5f990e42
Priscilla Lopez Biography (Wikipedia)
Priscilla Lopez (born February 26, 1948) is an American singer, dancer, and actress. She is perhaps best known for creating the role of Diana Morales in A Chorus Line. She has had the distinction of appearing in two Broadway landmarks: one of its greatest hits, the highly acclaimed, long-running A Chorus Line, and, as a teenager, in one of its biggest flops, the infamous musical version of Breakfast at Tiffany's, which closed before opening night.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Priscilla Lopez Tracks
Sort by
What I Did For Love
Priscilla Lopez
What I Did For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I Did For Love
Last played on
What I Did For Love
Priscilla Lopez
What I Did For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I Did For Love
Performer
Last played on
Just Go To The Movies
Priscilla Lopez
Just Go To The Movies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Go To The Movies
Last played on
Priscilla Lopez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist