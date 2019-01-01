Kerry Politzer (born 1971) is a jazz pianist and composer with classical and Brazilian influences. She is a graduate of New England Conservatory of Music and a disciple of the late Charlie Banacos.

Her composition "Rhodes Rage" won Third Prize, Jazz Category in the 2005 International Songwriting Contest, while "Begin The Baiao" won Third Prize, Jazz Category in the 2000 Mid-Atlantic Song Competition and an Honorable Mention in the 2000 John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

Politzer's debut CD, Yearning, which received four stars from Allmusic, was released on the CAP Records label in 2001. The title track is also featured on Sax and the City: Musical Contributions from New York's Best Women Jazz Instrumentalists (Apria Records, 2004). She released two more CDs, Watercolor (2002) and Labyrinth (2005), on her own Polisonic label; Labyrinth was a finalist for Best Jazz Album in the 2007 Independent Music Awards. in 2007, Politzer released a singer-songwriter album, You Took Me In. 2010 saw the release of Blue in Blue (Piloo Records), which featured saxophonist Donny McCaslin, while Below the Surface (PJCE Records) was released in Spring 2014.