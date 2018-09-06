The Four BrothersFormed 1977
The Four Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a446e2b-4993-4131-a801-41e0b2ec1019
The Four Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Four Brothers were perhaps the most internationally successful and recognised group to come from Zimbabwe. The members were not literally brothers. They played fast-paced guitar-based pop music with songs sung in the Shona language. Their lead guitar string-plucking sound is reminiscent of the sound of the African mbira instrument and is a style known as 'jit'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Four Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Pahukama (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
The Four Brothers
Pahukama (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pahukama (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
Vimbayi (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
The Four Brothers
Vimbayi (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vimbayi (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
Rumbizayi (Radio 1 Session, 25 Aug 1988)
The Four Brothers
Rumbizayi (Radio 1 Session, 25 Aug 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumbizayi (Radio 1 Session, 25 Aug 1988)
Serevende (Radio 1 Session, 25 Aug 1988)
The Four Brothers
Serevende (Radio 1 Session, 25 Aug 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rudo Imoto (Radio 1 Session, 25 Aug 1988)
The Four Brothers
Rudo Imoto (Radio 1 Session, 25 Aug 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siya Zuiriko (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
The Four Brothers
Siya Zuiriko (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siya Zuiriko (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
Nhaka Yemusiiranwa (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
The Four Brothers
Nhaka Yemusiiranwa (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zuro Chisara (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
The Four Brothers
Zuro Chisara (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zuro Chisara (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
Aged In Wood
The Four Brothers
Aged In Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aged In Wood
Last played on
Rudo Chete
The Four Brothers
Rudo Chete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rudo Chete
Last played on
Rudo Imoto (Love Is A Fire)
The Four Brothers
Rudo Imoto (Love Is A Fire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rudo Imoto (Love Is A Fire)
Last played on
Ilchandifunga (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
The Four Brothers
Ilchandifunga (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mbereko Yakaramba
The Four Brothers
Mbereko Yakaramba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mbereko Yakaramba
Last played on
Baba Vanerusaruro (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
The Four Brothers
Baba Vanerusaruro (Radio 1 Session, 18 May 1989)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makorokoto
The Four Brothers
Makorokoto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makorokoto
Last played on
Nhaka Yemusiiranwa
The Four Brothers
Nhaka Yemusiiranwa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nhaka Yemusiiranwa
Last played on
Rugare (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
The Four Brothers
Rugare (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rugare (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sep 1988)
Last played on
Rumbidizai
The Four Brothers
Rumbidizai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumbidizai
Last played on
The Four Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist