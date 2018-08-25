Zita Swoon is a Belgian indie rock group. They entered the music scene of Antwerp in 1993, still under the name A Beatband with the EP Jintro Travels The Word In A Skirt. The group is typical of the music scene in Antwerp, with members playing in numerous other groups. The best known member is singer, musician and composer Stef Kamil Carlens, who founded the group together with Aarich Jespers and also played in dEUS.

The same group released Everyday I Wear A Greasy Black Feather On My Hat under the name Moondog Jr. in 1995. Shortly thereafter they encountered legal trouble over the name Moondog with Louis T. Hardin, and changed it to Zita Swoon (Zita = intense, Swoon = desire). The success of this album was awarded with invitations to the Lowlands, Pinkpop and Rock Werchter festivals. The same year they also appeared live on MTV in Most Wanted with Michael Blair.

Their first appearance in the US was at the South by Southwest festival in 1998. Zita Swoon has played in numerous locations, from New York to the Belgian Rock Werchter festival, the Holland Festival, as well as in Germany. In early 1999 their work was recognized by the Flemish government with a grant of 1.5 million Francs and the title Cultural Ambassador of Flanders (a title previously awarded to DAAU and dEUS).