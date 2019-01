The Shelters are a rock band formed in 2015 in Los Angeles, California by Chase Simpson, Josh Jove, Sebastian Harris, and Jacob Pillot. Besides Pillot, all members had previously played in the band Automatik Slim. Jove and Simpson have credits on Tom Petty’s 2014 album Hypnotic Eye.

