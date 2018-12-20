StylexFormed 1999. Disbanded 2007
Stylex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a30e39a-1f62-46e5-a195-382d1cdae5aa
Stylex Biography (Wikipedia)
Stylex was an electroclash/new wave band formed in Ohio, USA, in 1999.
The band's official record releases include Wonder Program (LP - 2002), False Start (EP - 2003), Auto Focus (LP - 2003), and Tight Scrapes (LP - 2006).
The Auto Focus album was remixed by Thunderbirds Are Now!, Wicked Lung & the Wookalar, Mechanapoipoi, Jeff Loose, Mechanical Cat, goLAB, ANTON, Goodhands Team and Gil Mantera's Party Dream. The resulting LP, Potential Infection, was released in 2004.
In 2007, Stylex announced they would cease playing shows or releasing new music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stylex Tracks
Sort by
Crystal Ball
Stylex
Crystal Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crystal Ball
Last played on
Feeling Good
Stylex
Feeling Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feeling Good
Last played on
Fatty
Stylex
Fatty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fatty
Last played on
Stylex Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist