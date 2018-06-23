SophiaUK indie band fronted by Robin Proper-Sheppard. Formed 1995
Sophia
1995
Sophia Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophia is an indie rock band consisting of Robin Proper-Sheppard, former member of The God Machine, and the Sophia collective, a group of musicians who collaborate with Sophia. "Oh My Love" from People are like Seasons became an indie hit in several countries.
Sophia Tracks
Oh My Love (Live)
Sophia
Oh My Love (Live)
Oh My Love (Live)
There Are No Goodbyes
Sophia
There Are No Goodbyes
There Are No Goodbyes
