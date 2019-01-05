Sharon Van Etten
1981-02-26
Sharon Van Etten Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Van Etten (born February 26, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter and actress from New Jersey.
Sharon Van Etten Performances & Interviews
Sharon Van Etten: Making Music From Heartbreak
2014-12-06
The finest confessional songwriter around, Sharon Van Etten, talks about her process.
Sharon Van Etten: Making Music From Heartbreak
Sharon Van Etten Tracks
Comeback Kid
Sharon Van Etten
Comeback Kid
Comeback Kid
Last played on
Serpents
Sharon Van Etten
Serpents
Serpents
Last played on
Baby It's Cold Outside (feat. Sharon Van Etten)
Rufus Wainwright
Baby It's Cold Outside (feat. Sharon Van Etten)
Baby It's Cold Outside (feat. Sharon Van Etten)
Last played on
Taking Chances
Sharon Van Etten
Taking Chances
Taking Chances
Last played on
Don't Do It
Sharon Van Etten
Don't Do It
Don't Do It
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sharon Van Etten
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Sharon Van Etten
The Mill Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
22
Mar
2019
Sharon Van Etten
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
24
Mar
2019
Sharon Van Etten
St Luke's, Glasgow, UK
26
Mar
2019
Sharon Van Etten
Roundhouse, London, UK
27
Mar
2019
Sharon Van Etten
SWX, Bristol, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezbj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-08T19:58:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06gvt7p.jpg
8
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/adm3v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T19:58:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vpmcg.jpg
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music at Green Man
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dwrz
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T19:58:24
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
Sharon Van Etten Links
Similar Artists
