U96German eurodance group. Formed 1990
U96
1990
U96 is a German dance-music project formed by the DJ and producer Alex Christensen and a team of producers named Matiz (Ingo Hauss, Helmut Hoinkis, and Hayo Lewerentz). In 2018 project was rebooted, without Christensen and Hoinkis.
Das Boot
Das Boot
Das Boot
