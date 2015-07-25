Proper Filthy Naughty is a musical production duo consisting of John Ross and Joe Williams, who have also worked under the names Salamander and The Light. They have had releases on Platipus Records, FFRR, and Hooj Choons. Their single "Expand the Room" (done as The Light) was featured on several compilations such as Sasha & John Digweed's Northern Exposure: Expeditions. In the 2000s, they changed their name to Proper Filthy Naughty and have since released several singles on 10 Kilo.