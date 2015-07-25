The LightUK trance duo
Proper Filthy Naughty is a musical production duo consisting of John Ross and Joe Williams, who have also worked under the names Salamander and The Light. They have had releases on Platipus Records, FFRR, and Hooj Choons. Their single "Expand the Room" (done as The Light) was featured on several compilations such as Sasha & John Digweed's Northern Exposure: Expeditions. In the 2000s, they changed their name to Proper Filthy Naughty and have since released several singles on 10 Kilo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
