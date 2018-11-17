Tim Simonec
Tim Simonec
Tim Simonec Tracks
The Craft (1996) - Invocation
Graeme Revell
Last played on
Jurassic World (2015): It's A Small Jurassic World
Michael Giacchino
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2017): The Great Ape Processional
Michael Giacchino
Performer
Rogue One - A Star Wars Story (2016): Hope Suite
Michael Giacchino
Performer
Rogue One - A Star Wars Story (2016): Jyn Erso
Michael Giacchino
Performer
Star Trek (2008): To Boldly Go & End Credits
Michael Giacchino
Performer
Mission: Impossible iii (2006): Schifrin and Variations
Michael Giacchino
Performer
Up (2009): Married Life
Michael Giacchino
Performer
Ratatouille (2007): An Acquired Taste
Michael Giacchino
Performer
The Incredibles (2004) - The Glory Days
Michael Giacchino
Performer
Rogue One - A Star Wars Story (2016): He's Here For Us
Michael Giacchino
Performer
Star Trek: Beyond (2016): Theme
Michael Giacchino
Last played on
The Incredibles (2004) "The Incredits"
Michael Giacchino
Orchestra
Last played on
Too Hip to Retire
Tim Simonec
Last played on
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): Griet's Theme
Alexandre Desplat
Last played on
