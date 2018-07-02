The MammalsFormed February 2001
The Mammals
2001-02
The Mammals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mammals are a contemporary folk rock band based in the Hudson Valley, area of New York, in the United States.
The band members are Michael J. Merenda, Jr., Chris Merenda, Ruth Ungar, Jacob Silver and Tao Rodríguez-Seeger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mammals Tracks
Sunshiner
The Mammals
Sunshiner
Sunshiner
Last played on
Fork In The Road
The Mammals
Fork In The Road
Fork In The Road
Last played on
Maple Leaf
The Mammals
Maple Leaf
Maple Leaf
Last played on
When My Story Ends
The Mammals
When My Story Ends
When My Story Ends
Last played on
Open The Door
The Mammals
Open The Door
Open The Door
Last played on
Lilac Breeze
The Mammals
Lilac Breeze
Lilac Breeze
Last played on
Staying Up Late
The Mammals
Staying Up Late
Staying Up Late
Last played on
The Flood
The Mammals
The Flood
The Flood
Last played on
Make It True
The Mammals
Make It True
Make It True
Last played on
