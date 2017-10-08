Johan Bengtsson (known under his stage name Mitch Murder) is a Swedish electronic musician from Stockholm, known as one of the many artists that popularized the synthwave genre. His first EP, After Hours, was released in 2009, followed by Current Events and Burning Chrome on Rosso Corsa Records in 2010 and 2011. He explained in an interview of his inspirations being "jazz, cheesy 1950s bossa nova, 1970s motown or 1980s pop", and mentioned Paul Hardcastle, Jan Hammer, and Vince DiCola as examples. His primary software for music is the tracker program Renoise. In 2013, he was contacted by director David Sandberg regarding his film project Kung Fury, where he would compose the majority of the music. Prior to the movie's release, he collaborated with David Hasselhoff for the single True Survivor. Both the single's music video and the movie went viral upon their releases, gaining considerable acclaim. In 2014, he released his third album Interceptor on Mad Decent.