Gianfranco PlenizioBorn 10 January 1941. Died 7 February 2017
Gianfranco Plenizio
1941-01-10
Gianfranco Plenizio Biography (Wikipedia)
Gianfranco Plenizio (10 January 1941 – 7 February 2017) was an Italian conductor, composer, pianist and essayist.
Gianfranco Plenizio Tracks
Alamo's Battle
Minor Jazz Number Two
