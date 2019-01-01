The Bronx Casket Co.Formed 1998
The Bronx Casket Co.
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a27fc56-868d-4d9f-ae95-b0e750c70f0f
The Bronx Casket Co. Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bronx Casket Co. is a band from New York City. They were formed in 1998 by Overkill bassist D.D. Verni. The band is a blend of Goth and Metal.
