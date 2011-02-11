Delaney Davidson (born 15 December 1972) is a New Zealand singer-songwriter from Lyttelton, New Zealand, and he regularly tours the US and Europe.

He is also known for his guitar work, multi instrumentalism and musical production. His work extends into graphics, visual art, theatre and film. He mainly performs solo with his Ghost Orchestra, but has often played and recorded with different projects. Davidson’s musical style while incorporating elements of folk, noise, rock and country is firmly rooted in the blues.