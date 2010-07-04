Marco Calliari is a singer-songwriter born in Quebec from Italian parents. He began his career in 1989 in forming the thrash metal group Anonymus alongside Carlos Araya and brothers Daniel and Oscar Souto. Since 2003, he pursued a solo career that has so far released three albums: Che la vita, Mia dolce vita, and Al faro est.

With his first album, Che la vita, Calliari found a way to reconnect with his parents' country of origin. The album, based on Italian folklore and jazz influences, won Calliari the Galaxy award in the summer of 2004, given by the CBC at a music festival in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and was nominated at the Gala MIMI in 2005. An active member of the Italian community in Montreal, he has also participated in first two editions of Ritalfest, a festival honoring Italian music in Quebec.