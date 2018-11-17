Mike WiLL Made‐ItBorn 23 March 1989
1989-03-23
Mike WiLL Made‐It Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Len Williams II (born March 23, 1989), known professionally as Mike Will Made It (often stylized as Mike WiLL Made-It) or simply Mike Will, is an American record producer, DJ, rapper, and songwriter. He is best known for producing trap beats for several Southern hip hop artists as well as for producing several singles, such as "Black Beatles" and "Powerglide" by Rae Sremmurd, "Mercy" by GOOD Music, "No Lie" by 2 Chainz, "Bandz a Make Her Dance" by Juicy J, "Pour It Up" by Rihanna, "Love Me" by Lil Wayne, "Body Party" by Ciara, "We Can't Stop" by Miley Cyrus, "Formation" by Beyoncé, and "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar. He has released six mixtapes and one studio album, Ransom 2.
The Mantra (feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)
Aries (YuGo) Part 2
Body Party
Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Yo Gotti
Aries (Yugo) (feat. Pharrell Williams & Station Wagon P)
Aries (Yugo) Part 2 (feat. Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd, Pharrell Williams & Quavo)
Bring It Back (feat. Drake)
Trouble
W Y O (What You On) (feat. Young Thug)
Swerve (feat. iLoveMakonnen)
Rake It Up (FAED 'BYB' Edit)
Yo Gotti
Gucci On My (feat. 21 Savage, YG & Migos)
Razzle Dazzle (feat. Future)
Nothing Is Promised
