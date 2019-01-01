Willie WeeksUS bass player. Born 5 August 1947
Willie Weeks
Willie Weeks Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Weeks (born August 5, 1947) is an American bass guitarist. He has gained fame performing with famous musicians in a wide variety of genres. He has been one of the most in-demand session musicians throughout his career. Weeks has also gained notoriety touring with many of rock's heavyweights throughout his career. In 2006–2007 he was most visible as the chosen bassist for Eric Clapton's house band, during his world tour with the Crossroads Guitar Festival.
