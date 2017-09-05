AnjaanBorn 28 October 1930. Died 13 September 1997
1930-10-28
Anjaan (28 October 1930 – 3 September 1997) was the nom-de-plume of Lalji Pandey, was an Indian lyricist known for his work in Bollywood. Having penned over 1,500 songs for more than 300 films, he is remembered for tracks from his frequent collaborations with composers Kalyanji–Anandji, R. D. Burman and Bappi Lahiri. Lyricist Sameer is his son.
Shirt Da Button Version 2
Kailash Kher
Shirt Da Button Version 2
Shirt Da Button Version 2
Last played on
Tumi Ashbe
Anjaan
Tumi Ashbe
Tumi Ashbe
Last played on
Mago Ma
Anjaan
Mago Ma
Mago Ma
Last played on
