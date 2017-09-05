Anjaan (28 October 1930 – 3 September 1997) was the nom-de-plume of Lalji Pandey, was an Indian lyricist known for his work in Bollywood. Having penned over 1,500 songs for more than 300 films, he is remembered for tracks from his frequent collaborations with composers Kalyanji–Anandji, R. D. Burman and Bappi Lahiri. Lyricist Sameer is his son.