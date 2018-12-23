Inner LifeFormed 1979
Inner Life
1979
Inner Life Biography (Wikipedia)
Inner Life was an American club-oriented soul studio project formed in 1979 that enjoyed success with "I'm Caught Up (In a One Night Love Affair)" (1979), "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" (1981), and "Moment of My Life" (1982). Tracks featured the vocals of Jocelyn Brown and Leroy Burgess (formerly of Black Ivory). They were produced and arranged by Patrick Adams and engineered by Bob Blank and Joe Arlotta, the album was originally produced for executive producer Greg Carmichael, whose Red Greg Records was an early and prolific disco label based in New York. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" is probably most well known in its classic remix by DJ Larry Levan.
Inner Life Tracks
Ain't No Mountain High Enough
I'm Caught Up (In A One Night Love Affair)
Make It Last Forever
Make It Last Forever
Ain't No Mountain High Enough (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Ain't No Mountain High Enough (12" Paradise Garage Mix)
I'm Caught Up
Ain't No Mountain High Enough (The Garage Version)
Moment Of My Life
Make It Last Forever (Jon Morales remix)
Ain't No Mountain High Enough (White Noise Mix NYE)
Ain't No Mountain High Enough (featuring Jocelyn Brown)
I hope it's the right Time
