OceanicFormed 28 November 2001
Oceanic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a192bc0-cc73-4bc4-94a3-482300a740fb
Oceanic Biography (Wikipedia)
Oceanic were a 1990s pop group from Wirral, England, consisting of David Harry, Frank Crofts and singer Jorinde Williams.
Oceanic Tracks
Insanity
Oceanic
Insanity
Insanity
Last played on
Insanity (1991)
Oceanic
Insanity (1991)
Insanity (1991)
Last played on
