Mick RonsonBritish guitarist. Born 26 May 1946. Died 29 April 1993
Mick Ronson Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Ronson (26 May 1946 – 29 April 1993) was an English guitarist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer. He achieved critical and commercial success working with David Bowie as one of the Spiders from Mars. He was a session musician who recorded with Bowie followed by several albums with Ian Hunter, also Morrissey, as well as a sideman in touring bands with Van Morrison and Bob Dylan.
He also recorded several solo albums, the most popular being Slaughter on 10th Avenue, which reached No. 9 on the UK Albums Chart. Ronson played with various bands after his time with Bowie. He was named the 64th greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone in 2003 and 41st in 2012 by the same magazine.
Mick Ronson Tracks
The Prettiest Star
Only After Dark
Woman
White Light/White Heat
Angel No.9
Billy Porter
Hey Ma Get Papa
Play Don't Worry
Slaughter on 10th Avenue
All The Young Dudes (The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert 1992)
Lady Stardust
Hang On to Yourself
Growing Up I'm Fine
Like a Rolling Stone
Love Me Tender
Quicksand
Life On Mars
