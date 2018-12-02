Chinmayi SripadaSouth Indian playback singer. Born 10 September 1984
Chinmayi Sripada is an Indian playback singer, working mainly for the South Indian film industry.
Chinmayi Sripaada is an Indian playback singer, working mainly for the South Indian film industry. She is also a voice actor, television presenter and radio jockey. She is the founder and CEO of a translation services company called Blue Elephant. She is often credited as Chinmayee/Indai Hazaa but her birth name is Chinmayi. She rose to fame for her critically acclaimed song "Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae" from the National Award winning movie Kannathil Muthamittal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chinmayi Sripada Tracks
Mandhira Kannile
Chinmayi Sripada
Mandhira Kannile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Mandhira Kannile
Last played on
Dhrushti Theme Song
Chinmayi Sripada
Dhrushti Theme Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Dhrushti Theme Song
Last played on
Mast Magan
Arijit Singh
Mast Magan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ydb6b.jpglink
Mast Magan
Last played on
Tere Bina
AR Rahman
Tere Bina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042qpjh.jpglink
Tere Bina
Last played on
Kannathil Muthamittal
Chinmayi Sripada
Kannathil Muthamittal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Kannathil Muthamittal
Last played on
Yenti Yenti
Chinmayi Sripada
Yenti Yenti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Yenti Yenti
Last played on
Thaabangale
Chinmayi Sripada
Thaabangale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Thaabangale
Last played on
Saayaali
Sathya Prakash
Saayaali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6m16.jpglink
Saayaali
Last played on
Zehnaseeb
Chinmayi Sripada
Zehnaseeb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Zehnaseeb
Last played on
Mellaga Mellaga
Chinmayi Sripada
Mellaga Mellaga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Mellaga Mellaga
Last played on
Kaathalae Kaathalae
Chinmayi Sripada
Kaathalae Kaathalae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Kaathalae Kaathalae
Performer
Last played on
Sleepi Kanda Meenu
Karthik & Chinmayi Sripada
Sleepi Kanda Meenu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Sleepi Kanda Meenu
Performer
Last played on
Kougillalo
Chinmayi Sripada
Kougillalo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Kougillalo
Last played on
Kalavarame
Pradeep Kumar & Chinmayi Sripada
Kalavarame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Kalavarame
Performer
Last played on
Andhamaina Chandhamaama
Haricharan
Andhamaina Chandhamaama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrnm.jpglink
Andhamaina Chandhamaama
Last played on
Ulagam (feat. Chinmayi Sripada)
Jude Jeyaraj
Ulagam (feat. Chinmayi Sripada)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Ulagam (feat. Chinmayi Sripada)
Performer
Last played on
Uyir Uruvaatha Uru
Sathya Prakash
Uyir Uruvaatha Uru
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6m16.jpglink
Uyir Uruvaatha Uru
Last played on
Kadhal Nilaithane Uyire
Chinmayi Sripada
Kadhal Nilaithane Uyire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Kadhal Nilaithane Uyire
Last played on
Un Nejukula Vazhanum
Chinmayi Sripada
Un Nejukula Vazhanum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Un Nejukula Vazhanum
Last played on
Unnale Ellame Unnale
Shekhar Ravjiani
Unnale Ellame Unnale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyvmy.jpglink
Unnale Ellame Unnale
Last played on
Un Nerukkam
Chinmayi Sripada
Un Nerukkam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r5237.jpglink
Un Nerukkam
Last played on
Dil Gira Dafaratan
Ash King
Dil Gira Dafaratan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br568.jpglink
Dil Gira Dafaratan
Last played on
