Jessica Curry on the mind-boggling complexity of writing music for video games

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064s18n.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064s18n.jpg

2018-04-19T14:20:00.000Z

Tom Service quizzes the award-winning composer Jessica Curry about her remarkable, responsive and generative score for the game Everybody's Gone To The Rapture (2016).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p064snyy