Andrés Calamaro (Andrés Calamaro Masel, August 22, 1961), is an Argentine musician, composer and Latin Grammy winner. His former band Los Rodríguez was a major success in Spain in the 1990s. He is multi-instrumentalist and he became one of the main icons of Argentine rock and has sold over 1.3 million copies.

