Rockabye Baby! is a series of CDs geared toward infants and newborns, containing instrumental lullaby versions of popular rock bands including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin. This CMH Records series debuted in 2006, and garnered many reviews from the music and entertainment industry, including MTV, The Boston Globe, Chicago Sun-Times, Entertainment Weekly, In Style magazine, ABC World News, and The Washington Post. Rockabye Baby CDs were included in gift bags given to all of the presenters and performers at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards.[citation needed]

In 2011, Rockabye Baby! released their five-year anniversary compilation, Good Day, Goodnight, a 2-CD set featuring songs from previously released albums as well as several new songs.

As of January 2012 there are 50+Rockabye Baby! albums on the market, from a diverse of artists, such as Journey, Björk and Kanye West. The Spokesman Review said "the series is designed for modern-music-minded parents who want to share songs like Paranoid Android with their kids without scarring them for life."