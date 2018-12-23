Aubrey WoodsBorn 9 April 1928. Died 7 May 2013
Aubrey Woods
1928-04-09
Aubrey Woods Biography (Wikipedia)
Aubrey Harold Woods (9 April 1928 – 7 May 2013) was an English actor and singer.
Aubrey Woods Tracks
One More Angel In Heaven
Nicolos Colicos, Aubrey Woods, Megan Kelly & Members of the Cast
Last played on
Jacob And Sons/Joseph's Coat
Linzi Hateley
Last played on
Linzi Hateley
Last played on
Those Canaan Days
Philip Cox & Aubrey Woods
Performer
Last played on
One More Angel In Heaven
Nicolos Colicos & Aubrey Woods
Performer
Last played on
Potiphar
Jason Donovan
Last played on
Jacob & Sons / Joseph's Coat
Linzi Hateley
Last played on
Those Canaan Days
Aubrey Woods
Last played on
One More Angel In Heaven
Nicolas Colicos
Last played on
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1979) - Oompa Loompa
Leslie Bricusse
Orchestra
Last played on
The Candy Man
Aubrey Woods
Last played on
