Fast Food Rockers
2003
Fast Food Rockers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fast Food Rockers were a British pop group known only for their novelty music. The band claimed to have met at a fast-food convention in Folkestone in summer 2003.
Fast Food Rockers Tracks
The Fast Food Song
The Fast Food Song
The Fast Food Song
Last played on
Fast food song party
Fast food song party
Fast food song party
Last played on
Fast Food Song (Deep Pan Radio Mix)
Fast Food Song (Deep Pan Radio Mix)
Fast Food Song (Deep Pan Radio Mix)
Last played on
