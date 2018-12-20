George ColeEnglish film and television actor. Born 22 April 1925. Died 5 August 2015
George Cole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/59f8ab71-a1c5-47e6-821e-acc82fa47a86
George Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
George Edward Cole, OBE (22 April 1925 – 5 August 2015) was an English actor whose career spanned more than 70 years. He was best known for playing Arthur Daley in the long-running ITV comedy-drama show Minder and Flash Harry in the early St Trinian's films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Cole Tracks
Sort by
What Are We Gonna Get 'Er Indoors
George Cole And Dennis Waterman
What Are We Gonna Get 'Er Indoors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Are We Gonna Get 'Er Indoors
Performer
Last played on
What Are We Gonna Get 'er Indoors
George Cole And Dennis Waterman
What Are We Gonna Get 'er Indoors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Are We Gonna Get 'er Indoors
Performer
Last played on
George Cole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist